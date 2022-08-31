Drugs destined for the midlands seized by Revenue

Drugs worth almost €150,000 destined for Irish addresses including the midlands were seized by customs yesterday.
As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue Officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized illegal drugs with a combined estimated value of €149,000 on Tuesday.
The seizures included almost 23kgs of cannabis infused edibles, over 5kgs of herbal cannabis and 1,000 Zopiclone tablets, as well as small quantities of benzylpiperazine and benzodiazepine tablets, cannabis oil and ‘magic mushrooms’.
The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in multiple locations across North America, Europe and Asia. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘document’, ‘toys’, ‘blankets’, ‘textiles’, ‘make up’, ‘dolls’ and ‘clothing’ and were destined for addresses across the country. Revenue said investigations are ongoing.
The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.
The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
