Major development approved at Laois golf resort

Plans have been approved for major development at the Heritage Golf Resort in Killenard.
The plans, which were lodged by Midabey Construction Ltd in January, were approved this week subject to 15 conditions.
Midabey applied to provide 37 Golf Suites with balconies on the lower ground, ground and first floor.
As part of the proposal changes are required to the elevation of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House.
The plans also seek to build an extension in order to relocate the golf pro-shop and golf buggy store to the side of the Club House.
In addition, the plan sought to relocate the restaurant from to the lower ground floor of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House.
The proposal was approved by Laois County Council subject to conditions on Monday.
