Search

31 Aug 2022

Major development approved at Laois golf resort

House building

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

31 Aug 2022 8:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Plans have been approved for major development at the Heritage Golf Resort in Killenard. 

The plans, which were lodged by Midabey Construction Ltd in January, were approved this week subject to 15 conditions.  

Midabey applied to provide 37 Golf Suites with balconies on the lower ground, ground and first floor. 

As part of the proposal changes are required to the elevation of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House. 

The plans also seek to build an extension in order to relocate the golf pro-shop and golf buggy store to the side of the Club House. 

Laois locals enjoy tour of Electric Picnic

">

Laois locals enjoy tour of Electric Picnic

In addition, the plan sought to relocate the restaurant from to the lower ground floor of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House. 

The proposal was approved by Laois County Council subject to conditions on Monday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media