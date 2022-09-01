IN PICTURES: Laois Junior Infant take giant steps to schools

Junior Infants took big steps in Laois with the support of their families and this was no different in Mountmellick where the children stepped over the threshold of the town's primary schools for the first time.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to Scoil Iósaif Naofa, St. Joseph’s Girls National School, and Scoil Phádraig Naofa, St. Patrick’s Boys National School, on Wednesday, August 31 to capture the big day on camera. TAP next or arrow to see more pictures taken for the Leinster Express / Laois Live.
Junior Infants took big steps in Laois with the support of their families and this was no different in Mountmellick where the children stepped over the threshold of the town's primary schools for the first time.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to Scoil Iósaif Naofa, St. Joseph’s Girls National School, and Scoil Phádraig Naofa, St. Patrick’s Boys National School, on Wednesday, August 31 to capture the big day on camera. TAP next or arrow to see more pictures taken for the Leinster Express / Laois Live.
Caoimhe McDonald, Ballyroan and Laura Miller, Timahoe at Electric Picnic in 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.