New Laois Lidl store gets planning approval

Lidl Canal Road Portarlington
Conditional planning approval has been granted for a new Lidl store for Laois.
The German grocery chain lodged an application with Laois County Council for the store at Canal Road in Portarlington last December.
The application sought to demolish the existing Canal Road store and “construct a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales on an extended site.”
The application seeks “the construction of a single storey (with mezzanine plant deck) Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) with mono-pitch roof measuring 2,206 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,420 sqm; 3) Redevelopment/ reconfiguration of existing site layout and car parking and extended site with new parking layout, new pedestrian access along Canal Road and omission of second (northern) vehicular link to existing access road.”
Along with the building, there was also an application for associated developments. These were the “provision of free standing and building mounted signage, trolley bay and enclosure, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging points, roof mounted solar panels, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment compound, ESB substation, cycle parking, boundary treatments, modification and extension of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.”
The decision to approve planning for the store was granted by Laois County Council subject to 17 conditions.
