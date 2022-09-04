Double 625 results for Laois Leaving Certs at Scoil Chriost Rí

The only all girls secondary school in Laois saw 175 students sit the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exams this year, and they were "thrilled" with their results.

Deputy Head girl Sarah Tuohy is one of two to achieve the maximum of 625 points, along with student Orla Marie Hennessy.

Below: Sarah with Principal Helen O'Donnell.

"A good percentage got over 600 points, and a huge number got between 400 and 500 points which gives them a great scope, so please God they get their courses," Principal Helen O'Donnell told the Leinster Express.

"In our LCA group, 65% got distinctions and they are thrilled. This course is well embedded in our school now and it meets the needs of students who in the past might have left school early, it gives them practical and life-skills and most of them this year are planning to go on to study PLC courses," she said.

Below: Ashanti Shane Fragante and Anastasia Gordejeva with Bill Coolahan Deputy Principal.

Below: John Scully PE teacher with H1 in LCPE students Ella Byrne and Eleanor Healy.

With the results all being available online, no paper copies in the schools to hand out any more, just a small number of students arrived to the school on the morning of Friday, September 2.

"We knew that not many were coming because Electric Picnic is starting, but they all achieved excellent results and we are all very happy for them.

"They achieved these results in extraordinary Covid times, it was a difficult two years for everyone so their results are amazing.

"There are so many pathways now, there is something there for everyone. We have our guidance team here if they want to pop in, or message on Teams. We wish them all well in their future careers, and congratulate them, their parents, and of course our teachers," the principal said.