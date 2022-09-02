Electric Picnic issues warning over dangerous pills

The Electric Picnic has issued a warning in relation to high strength ecstasy tablets in circulation onsite.
Organisers said “HSE Ireland lab on-site has identified Mybrand Purple skull pills, which is approximately two times the average dose.”
They are advising attendees to exercise caution. For more information visit http://drugs.ie/festivals
