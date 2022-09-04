Laois motorists asked to avoid N80 and Stradbally

Gardaí policing traffic at the Electric Picnic. Picture: Alf Harvey
Gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the N80 and Stradbally from 6pm today until Monday at 3pm.
Gardai issued the appeal on social media where they stated that: “To manage traffic around Electric Picnic 2022, Gardaí are asking all road users to avoid the N80 at #Stradbally and approach roads to Stradbally village from tomorrow (Sunday) at 6pm until Monday at 3pm.”
Gardai explained that many festival goers will be will be leaving the Electric Picnic site during these times and traffic is expected to be very heavy.
