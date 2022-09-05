Search

06 Sept 2022

Laois Offaly Minister welcomes Leap fare discounts

A local Minister has expressed delight at the introduction of half price Young Adult and Student Leap Card fares with some commercial bus operators. 

Laois Offaly based Minister Pippa Hackett  welcomed the extension of the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card fare initiative to the commercial bus sector, meaning people holding the Young Adult Card and Student Leap Card can now avail of the 50% fare discount with participating commercial bus operator services.

“When first introduced, this scheme subsidised public transport journeys only, which aren’t always available in towns and villages across my constituency of Laois and Offaly. I raised this with Minister Ryan at the time and I’m delighted that today’s announcement now extends the scheme to commercial providers, many of whom operate across Laois and Offaly. This announcement ensures that young people travelling on participating commercial bus operator services can now also avail of these important saving measures too” the Minister said.

“Enhanced access to public transport is a tangible way of reducing emissions from the transport sector. This news will help to further promote a move towards using public transport and, in turn, reduce reliance on private transport” said Minister Hackett.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said: “This is a good news story for young commuters and a really timely one too with the start of college, apprenticeships and training courses just around the corner. Initiatives such as the Young Adult Card, the Student Leap Card and the 20% average fare reduction which was introduced as a cost-of-living measure earlier this year, are firstly putting money back into people’s pockets, and secondly, are helping us reduce our emissions from transport because more people are choosing public and shared transport. We have seen a marked increase in public transport usage in recent months following the introduction of these fare initiatives, with the travelling public recognising the real value for money that these services provide. I’m delighted that the Young Adult Card fare is now being extended to the many commercial bus operators across the country who have chosen to participate in the Scheme.”

There are about 30 commercial bus operators participating in the scheme across the country, including: Bus Eireann Expressway, JJ Kavanagh, City Direct, Dublin Coach, GoBus. Information on participating bus operators can be found at https://www.leapcard.ie/Home/index.html

