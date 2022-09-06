HSE welcomes decision on Midlands Hospice Unit and thanks Laois Hospice

The HSE has welcomed the decision on the Midlands Hospice Unit.

Mr Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of the HSE Midlands Louth Meath, welcomed the decision by the Government to provide capital funding for a 20-bedded Level 3 Midlands Specialist Palliative Care / Hospice Unit on the grounds of Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

"This decision is warmly welcomed and represents one of the most significant investments in health care in the Midlands for many years. It’s the culmination of many years of work and advocacy by many local organisations and groups and staff within the HSE," he stated.

"We’d like to thank the Department of Health and the Government for making this announcement.

"We’d also like to thank the Hospice Groups in the Midlands namely Laois Hospice, Longford Hospice, North Westmeath Hospice, Offaly Hospice and South Westmeath Hospice and all their volunteers who have fundraised for various palliative care initiatives through-out many years including the new hospice.

"In addition, to the above groups, we would like to thank Hooves-4-Hospice, an all-Midlands Group established by the Lions Club in the area who have fundraised specifically for the Midlands Hospice and the Irish Hospice Foundation who have advocated and supported the project since inception.