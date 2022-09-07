Search

07 Sept 2022

Plans to ban boilers branded delusional by Laois Offaly TD

Kildare Garda appeal after boilers stolen from 8 houses

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Sept 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Banning the future installation of oil and gas boilers while promoting deep retrofits costing €36,000 was branded delusional by a Laois Offaly TD. 

Deputy Carol Nolan claimed proposals to ban the use and future installation of oil and gas boilers in domestic homes would create an express track to fuel poverty for thousands of Irish families who could not afford heating alternatives. 

She described the plans as “the final nail in the coffin of the Green Party’s relationship with reality.”

Ending the use of such boilers would force families into unsustainable levels of debt at a time when soaring energy costs and cost-of-living expenses are likely to dominate household concerns for several years, she stated.  “These proposals have gone down like a lead balloon, and rightly so,” said Deputy Nolan.

“They represent a level of policy detachment and bad-timing that is almost incomprehensible. I mean, what will the Minister say to the 8,000 homes that Gas Networks Ireland connected gas boilers in last year?” asked Deputy Nolan. 

“Indeed, I and my colleagues in the Rural Independent Group know, from the detailed briefings we have been provided with by the likes of the Alliance for Zero Carbon Heating (TAZCH) and others, that the alternatives to gas and oil that Minister Ryan is pushing, such as deep retrofits, would most likely create about €36,000 of debt for every family who chose, or who was forced to go down that road,” she explained.

Deputy Nolan said: “We know this because Minister Ryan confirmed to the Dáil that the average cost of the deep-retrofit which is necessary to make a home “heat-pump ready” is €56,000, while the average grant for these projects is below €20,000.”

Great excitement as countdown to Ploughing 2022 begins

">

Great excitement as countdown to Ploughing 2022 begins

“As I understand it, deep retrofits, because of the extensive nature of such works, would also require most families to source alternative accommodation while the work is undertaken. Is this really the plan; for families to be saddled with tens of thousands in debt and to be out temporarily of home while paying for the luxury of endorsing Minister Ryan’s delusions?” asked Deputy Nolan. 

“These extreme proposals need to be scrapped and placed immediately into a non-recyclable policy bin,” Deputy Nolan concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media