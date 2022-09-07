Search

07 Sept 2022

Join the Laois Green Ribbon Walk for mental health in Emo woods

Join the Laois Green Ribbon Walk for mental health in Emo woods

Lynda Kiernan

07 Sept 2022 5:53 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois people are invited to an uplifting walk in Emo Court woodlands this weekend, to show support for people living with mental illness.

Coillte is hosting a Green Ribbon Let’s Talk and Walk event at Emo Woods County Laois on Sunday, September 11 at 3pm.

The walk at Emo Forest will start from the village GAA hall. Green Ribbons, the international symbol for mental health awareness will be provided free of charge, with walkers requested to continue to wear them all through September.

Woodlands are the ideal location to embrace nature and encourage talking and the scenic and serene Emo woodlands are perfect for a Sunday stroll.  Research studies from many countries have highlighted the contributions of trees, woodlands and green spaces to benefit people’s overall health and well-being.

Charlie Burke is Recreation Officer with Coillte.

"As Ireland's largest provider of outdoor recreation, Coillte is delighted to support this initiative and promote positive mental health by hosting these walks across Ireland.  I would encourage everyone in Laois to get involved and experience the peaceful and beautiful surrounds of Emo Woods next Sunday 11th September and show their support for the Green Ribbon campaign,” he said.

This walk is part of the annual See Change Green Ribbon campaign to spread awareness about mental health difficulties and aim to end stigma and discrimination.

Coillte is hosting other walks throughout Ireland, in collaboration with the IFA, See Change and Mental Health Ireland

The tagline for this year’s campaign is: There is no shame in having a mental health difficulty. Across the month, See Change will explore what shame is, how shame presents itself and how shame impacts people with mental health difficulties.   

