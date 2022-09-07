New changes men more people to qualify for Laois council housing but more help demanded

Income threshold bands changes for social/council housing in Laois are welcome but more needs to be done for trapped renters according to Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.
The Laois Offaly TDs welcomed the announcement that Laois along with Carlow, Clare, Galway County and Westmeath will move from Band 3 to Band 2.
At present the vast majority of people who are working on low income jobs would not qualify to get on Laois County Council's waiting list. However, the threshold have been raised to allow more people into the net.
The changes are as follows:
However, Dep Stanley wants more from Government.
"While these changes are very welcome, they need to go further. Unfortunately, people with a higher income than these are unable to get a mortgage and have to continue in Private Rented Accommodation," he said.
The changes will come into effect October 1 this year.
The changes are likely to see more people join Laois County Council's housing waiting list which stood at 1,800 in July, 2022.
