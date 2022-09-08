Hollywood star to speak about his Laois roots on Late Late Show reveals Ryan Tubridy

George Clooney is set to speak about his links to Laois and visit to Abbeyleix when he appears on the Late Late Show , it's host Ryan Tubridy has revealed.

The Hollywood star is among the guests a star-studded line up on RTÉ Friday night, September 9.

Ryan gave a sneak peak on his radio show as to what George will speak about when he is interviewed alongside another Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts.

Ryan meets with Academy Award winners in London to talk about their new romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and why they wanted to make another movie together. Ryan will also chatted to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.

Ryan told listeners to RTÉ 1 that George spoke fondly about Laois and Abbeyleix where the Irish-American actor has relatives.

Clooney and his wife Amal and two children spent a number of days in Laois getting to know his Irish relatives in Ballyfin House in 2019. They attended family gathering was organised by his parents Nicholas and his writer wife Nina. It was Clooney's first visit to Ireland.

Among the locals to meet George at the time were Seamus, Agnes and Fiona Clooney as well as Andy Ring. He was also reported to have caught up with Leo Varadkar and Bono during his time in Ireland.

He said at the time that he would be back. It was reported in 2022 that another visit is on the cards.

Clooney’s Irish roots are in Windgap, Co Kilkenny and Abbeyleix. His His father's great-great-grandfather Nicholas Clooney, emigrated to Kentucky in the US during the Great Famine of 1847.

Clooney previously spoke about the Irish emigrant experience in the US.

“I am of Irish descent and in America a hundred years ago we were refugees, my family. Irish people were treated terribly for a period of time and were not treated well,” he said.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One on Friday, September 9 at 9:35pm