08 Sept 2022

Revenue Commissioner officers part of drug seizure in Midlands

Picture of some of the drugs seized.

Conor Ganly

08 Sept 2022 10:53 PM

Revenue officers have seized 1.28kgs of herbal cannabis and 100 grams of cocaine with a combined estimated value of €29,400, following a search of two homes in the Tullamore area.

In a statement, Revenue said the seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Tullamore Detective Unit.

Revenue said a man in his 60s was arrested by the Gardaí in connection with this seizure and detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Tullamore Garda Station. 

While investigations are ongoing, the statement added that the operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

It appealed that if businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

 

