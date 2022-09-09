Death Notices for Laois - Friday, September 9, 2022

Peg Hughes - Ballacolla

The death took place on Thursday, September 8 of Peg Hughes (née Guidera), Ballyspellan, Johnstown, Kilkenny, E41 K762 / Clough, Laois.



Formerly Kyledellig, Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. In her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Danny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Donal, daughter Helen (Cullinane), grandchildren Daniel, Marion (Lawlor), Jack, Niamh, Maria and Killian, great-grandaughter Róisín, daughter in law Maura (Purcell), son in law Eddie, Marion's husband Johnny, Daniels partner Patricia, her son Logan, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday, with rosary at 9pm. Requiem mass in St. Kieran's Church on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Joe Shortall - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 8 of Joe Shortall, Birmingham England /, Portarlington, Laois



Formerly of 23 St Michael's Park, Portarlington County Laois. Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. Loving son of the late Edward (Ned) and Maisie and dear brother of the late Dessie, Eamonn and Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sis, son Eamonn, daughters Jacqueline and Hayley, sisters Bernie, Marie, Carmel and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gez and Joey, daughter-in-law Lynn, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Constantino Del-Rio - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, September 2 of Constantino (Tino) Del-Rio of Abbeyleix, and late of Sutton, Co. Dublin.

At St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Tino will be sadly missed by his daughter Daniela, son Robert, grandchildren Jordan, Kieran, Olivia, Ryan, Sophie and Lexi, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tino’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 9th September at 10am in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton, followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

The cremation service at 11.40a.m. can be viewed on:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

