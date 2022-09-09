A Laois solicitor says new Bill could 'decriminalise' electric scooter use

A solicitor requested a case of driving an electric scooter uninsured be adjourned in anticipation of changes to the law.
Tylor Brennan, 20, of 18 Millstream Avenue, Monasterevin, Kildare was in court accused of driving an electric scooter without insurance or a licence at St Evins Park, Monasterevin on May 11 last year.
Stating that it was “a matter of public importance”, Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick explained that there is a Bill going through the houses of the Oireachtas which if enacted would “decriminalise” electric scooter use.
Judge Michelle Finan pointed out that “these are being prosecuted all around the country.” In reply, Ms Fitzpatrick said: “And that is why it is a matter of public importance.”
Agreeing that it was important, Judge Finan put the matter back to Portlaoise District Court on February 15 next for mention. “He’s not going to scoot off somewhere, no?” Judge Finan asked.
“No, he is not going to scoot,” Ms Fitzpatrick responded.
