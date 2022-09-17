Search

17 Sept 2022

Budget day beakfast for business in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

17 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Laois Chamber in association with ND Audit & Advisory present a Breakfast Briefing for Budget 2023 where you can find out how Budget 2023 will affect you and your business and help a vital local service in the process.

Welcome address by Minister Séan Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance, followed by an overview and discussion on Budget 2023 with Noel Delaney of ND Audit & Advisory and his team, followed by a Q&A session.

Registration from 7.45 am, event commences at 8.15 am. This event is open to members and non-members of Laois Chamber. Feel free to share with colleagues, family and friends.

The cost is €5 cost per person including breakfast and tea/coffee. All proceeds will be donated to Laois Domestic Abuse Service.

Pre-registration is essential as places are limited. Please register by clicking the link HERE.

