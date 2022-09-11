Man denies falsely imprisoning gardaí

A book of evidence is to be served on a man accused of falsely imprisoning three gardaí in Portarlington last year.
Bombo Hamisi, 54, of 16 Waterfront Apartments, Portarlington denies falsely imprisoning the three gardai at his address on March 20, 2021.
Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby said on the date in question the gardai were on patrol in Portarlington when they observed a male acting suspiciously. They followed the man into an apartment and the defendant allegedly locked the three gardai in, said Sgt Kirby.
Solicitor Michael Byrne said his client was pleading not guilty to the charges.
Judge Michelle Finan put the case back to November 3 for service of the book of evidence.
