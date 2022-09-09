Set your alarms! Electric Picnic tickets 2023 on sale this weekend

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2023 go on sale this weekend less than a week after the power was cut to Electric Picnic 2022 in Stradbally.

EP23 tickets will be available to purchase online at 9am on Saturday, September 10 via Ticketmaster only.

Ticketmaster Kiosk Outlets, previously used to purchase physical tickets are no longer in operation.

The 2023 Laois event opens to limited number of Picnicers on Thursday, August 31 next year while the main event runs from Friday to Sunday, September 1 to 3.

A family ticket allows access to the Family campsite. Children must be aged 12 or under at the time of the festival. parents/guardians are permitted to bring up to two children on each festival ticket.

Early entry ticket holders can enter the campsites from 4pm on Thursday, August 31. The early entry ticket is supplementary ticket, attendees must also purchase a weekend ticket for the festival.

The campervan and caravan ticket is a supplementary ticket, attendees must also be in possession of a weekend ticket. There are General Campervan & Caravan tickets and Family Campervan & Caravan. Picnicers are encouraged to ensure that you pick the correct ticket for your vehicle as the tickets are not interchangeable.

The promoters EP Republic urge people to beware of touts, unauthorised ticket agents and individual resellers (including tickets offered on buy & sell sites, social media and resale sites such as Viagogo and StubHub). It says that buying from them can be a lot of trouble and it’s possible you’ll pay over the odds for a ticket that may have never existed or might never materialise.

Applications for the EP23 Loyalty Scheme closed within a week of the end of EP2022.

Upwards of 70,000 people attended the 2022 edition which was the first to be held since the pandemic hit.

Tickets are available here.