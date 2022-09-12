Search

12 Sept 2022

Promising site identified for Laois refuge

Domestic violence

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Sept 2022 1:53 PM

A promising site has been identified for a domestic violence refuge in Laois, according to the Laois Chief Executive Officer John Mulholland. 

The issue was raised at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Portlaoise when Cllr James Kelly asked for an update on the provision of the service for victims of domestic violence. He noted how important it is to keep victims in their own communities where they have the support of friends and family.

Laois County Council Chief Executive John Mulholland said the council had been working on the matter with Laois Domestic Abuse Service for around a year and had looked at a number of sites in that time. 

“Right now there is a site under investigation and it seems to me to have all the characteristics of a site that would do the job, but this will be in the support role of Laois County Council,” he remarked. 

Mr Mulholland said: “If that will be the case and LDAS do opt for it then we will be ready to support that application under the CAS(Capital Assistance Scheme) Scheme of the Department.” 

He was optimistic about the proposed site and said: “We would hope that that decision would be made fairly quickly.”

Growing calls for Laois domestic violence refuge

When quizzed on where the site might be located, Mr Mulholland said he couldn’t be too specific but said “it will be in the capital town because that’s what the CAS team would opt for.”

He went on to explain that a site in Portlaoise would be better for the domestic abuse services because of its proximity to transport and other services. 

  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media