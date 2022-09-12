Promising site identified for Laois refuge

A promising site has been identified for a domestic violence refuge in Laois, according to the Laois Chief Executive Officer John Mulholland.

The issue was raised at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Portlaoise when Cllr James Kelly asked for an update on the provision of the service for victims of domestic violence. He noted how important it is to keep victims in their own communities where they have the support of friends and family.

Laois County Council Chief Executive John Mulholland said the council had been working on the matter with Laois Domestic Abuse Service for around a year and had looked at a number of sites in that time.

“Right now there is a site under investigation and it seems to me to have all the characteristics of a site that would do the job, but this will be in the support role of Laois County Council,” he remarked.

Mr Mulholland said: “If that will be the case and LDAS do opt for it then we will be ready to support that application under the CAS(Capital Assistance Scheme) Scheme of the Department.”

He was optimistic about the proposed site and said: “We would hope that that decision would be made fairly quickly.”

When quizzed on where the site might be located, Mr Mulholland said he couldn’t be too specific but said “it will be in the capital town because that’s what the CAS team would opt for.”

He went on to explain that a site in Portlaoise would be better for the domestic abuse services because of its proximity to transport and other services.