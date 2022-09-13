Celebrity television chef coming to Laois for demonstration fundraiser

Photo: Gagan Cambow, Pexels
A famous Irish celebrity chef is coming to Laois this Autumn for a fundraising cookery demonstration.
Chef, author and television presenter Rachel Allen is daughter-in-law of Laois native, chef Darina Allen.
She will demonstrate her cookery skills to an audience at Mountrath Community School on October 22.
There will also be spot prizes to be won on the night, and local artisan food producers will be displaying their produce.
The MC on the night will be the reknowned Laois radio presenter Ann-Marie Kelly.
The big event is in aid of school projects by Mountrath CS Parents Association.
Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are €20, available by emailing mountrathcspa@mountrathcs.ie or call Mountrath CS at 057 8741080.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.