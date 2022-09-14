Search

14 Sept 2022

Laois Vincent De Paul branch offers help to local college students

College expense

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

14 Sept 2022 9:23 AM

Students who need help with college are being invited to apply for grant support from the Abbeyleix conference of the St Vincent de Paul.

The local membership says the Society of St Vincent de Paul recognises the importance of further education, however, for many  people accessibility and affordability are real barriers to obtaining a third level education and training. 

They say the SVP Education and Training Bursary Fund has been established to support students of all ages who  may financially struggle to access or stay in third level education and training programmes. 

They say the Bursary Programme will consider all recognised third level education and training programmes for  funding. However, postgraduate studies (Master or PhD) or private colleges are not eligible. 

Property owners in Abbeyleix invited to Streetscape Scheme

Students must demonstrate that they have applied for all available state funding or other grants.  Bursary awards are dependent on funding availability.

You can contact Abbeyleix SVdeP on their confidential phone number 085 2575782 

Local News

