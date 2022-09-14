Laois Vincent De Paul branch offers help to local college students

Students who need help with college are being invited to apply for grant support from the Abbeyleix conference of the St Vincent de Paul.

The local membership says the Society of St Vincent de Paul recognises the importance of further education, however, for many people accessibility and affordability are real barriers to obtaining a third level education and training.

They say the SVP Education and Training Bursary Fund has been established to support students of all ages who may financially struggle to access or stay in third level education and training programmes.

They say the Bursary Programme will consider all recognised third level education and training programmes for funding. However, postgraduate studies (Master or PhD) or private colleges are not eligible.

Students must demonstrate that they have applied for all available state funding or other grants. Bursary awards are dependent on funding availability.

You can contact Abbeyleix SVdeP on their confidential phone number 085 2575782