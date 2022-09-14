Search

14 Sept 2022

Dunnes Stores 'anxious' to discuss installing Portlaoise roundabout

Dunnes Stores 'anxious' to discuss installing Portlaoise roundabout

The junction of Greenmill Lane with the Mountmellick N80 road next to Dunnes Stores in Portlaoise, Laois. Image: Google

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Sept 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Dunnes Stores supermarket group is said to be "very anxious" to talk to Laois County Council about adding a roundabout next to one of their Portlaoise shopping centres.

Portlaoise Municipal District councillor Catherine Fitzgerald is urging the council to get around the table with the company, over the N80 Greenmill Lane T-junction on the Mountmellick road.

The Dunnes Stores centre on the junction was recently extended and upgraded.

"It is my understanding that Dunnes Stores is very anxious and wants to engage with Laois County Council. I've been told that by representatives of Dunnes Stores.

"I ask that three representatives from our district meet with Dunnes Stores, the council planners and roads department and try and get it moving. We need to sit down for a round table discussion. We have literally being going round and round ourselves. This could suit them and us," she said.

She tabled a motion to the September meeting asking the council to talk with Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road about providing a roundabout at Green Mill Lane.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded.

"We have been beating this drum a long time. Three roundabouts are needed, one at the Ballyfin road, one at Dunnes Stores which is accident prone for serious accidents, and one at Harpurs Lane. This is the result of a safety audit but we definitely need them. I live on that road and travel it daily," she said.

Electric Picnic policing praised as Laois prepares for the Ploughing

Laois Pride mural defaced with insult ahead of county's first Pride festival

It was agreed that Cllr Fitzgerald, Cllr Dwane Stanley and the Portlaoise MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Barry Walsh would represent the district at such a meeting.

It is over two years since the council paid for an independent study which recommended installing three new roundabouts on the N80 Mountmellick road in Portlaoise, both to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists and to discourage passing traffic from going into the town centre. The council then applied for funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to build the three roundabouts but no funding has yet been approved.

In reply to the motion, area engineer Wes Wilkinson said that subject to getting the funding, the council will engage with Dunnes Stores about providing the roundabout on the junction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media