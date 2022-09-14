New Garda Sergeant appointed to Laois town

Chief Supt John Scanlan
Rathdowney is to get a new Garda Sergeant in the coming days.
Chief Superintendent John Scanlan made the announcement at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in Portlaoise.
He said the appointment is probably the first new Sergeant in the town in ten years. Chief Supt Scanlan told the meeting that Laois had gained a number of new Garda Sergeants and Inspectors in recent months.
However, he advised members of the policing committee that the numbers of new gardai had slackened and would likely pick up again in 2023.
The new Garda Sergeant will start work on September 20.
Anna May McHuge with the members of Laois Ploughing with NPA president James Sutton on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.