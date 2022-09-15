Search

15 Sept 2022

Laois outdoor heated pool to go solar and sell electricity to grid

Laois outdoor heated pool to go solar and sell electricity to grid

Ballinakill outdoor pool in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Sept 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

An outdoor heated swimming pool in Laois is planning to sell electricity back to the national grid.

Ballinakill outdoor pool, run by a local volunteer committee, is expected to install solar panels this winter, in an effort to cut its electricity bill and lower its carbon footprint into the future.

The pool only opens to the public from June to September, so it is hoped that for the rest of the year, any electricity generated can be sold or swapped for electricity credits.

Declan Kennedy is chair of Ballinakill Swimming Pool sub committee and a member of Ballinakill Development Association.

"We are trying to be as green conscious as possible, and if you can save money that trumps everything," he said.

The development association worked hard to get the pool refurbished and reopened a few years ago, and have availed of several grants to upgrade it, adding heating with a new air to water heat pump.

This summer was the second year with the pool being heated, and thanks to the hot spells, they had a bumper season as people made the most of swimming under the blue skies.

"We had a very successful summer season, with customers coming both locally and from far afield, from Birr, Mountmellick, Carlow, Kilkenny. It is 26 degrees most of the time and on a cold day it feels hotter. We had the new playground beside us too so it was great for families who could swim and play and walk around Heywood gardens as well for a big day out," he said.

The rising price of electricity is a big issue for them but Declan said they hope to "hold steady" on their swim charges next year, at €6 for adults and €4 for children.

"We thankfully got fixed price electricity last September for the year. That is up this month. We were with Panda Power who have exited the market so we will be switching to Electric Ireland," he said.

New solar panels will generate electricity to power their heating system while the pool is opened.

"We are putting in the panels over the water and we hope that negates price increases. We hope to sell it back to the grid in time, in the winter, or accumulate credits. We got some funding from EirGrid for that and we hope to get an SEAI grant as well. 

Declan said that E car charging points are also planned. They will also do an upgrade of the floor of the pool this winter, and have installed new "skimmers" to circulate and clean the water.

Word spread nationwide about the heated pool this summer. It is also the biggest public pool in Laois at 29 metres, built originally by the Salesian Brothers. The pool also has a disability hoist.

Excitement builds in the Laois Pride of Place pick for 2022

Judges on their way to Laois village

Top Laois Leaving Cert achievers at Heywood Community School

"We got a mention by the Ray D'Arcy show after AsIAm gave us a mention for holding autism sessions with LOFFA. One woman who has three children with autism booked the pool privately, as even the quiet autism sessions were difficult for one of her children. We didn't charge her full price. She said it was like going on holidays.

"We had Trilogy triathlon club, Laois Kayak Club and many schools all using us as well. The Laois Ladies team came for a swim and a barbecue ahead of their final, we like to think we played a small part in their win. 

"We are giving great employment too, we have nearly 10 lifeguards and three office staff and we are building up our pool of trained lifeguards constantly as teenagers come through, train up and move on. They can work anywhere in the world with their qualification," Declan said.

Ballinakill pool will reopen in June 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media