'Sneak' thief ordered to bring €500 to Portlaoise Court

Portlaoise District Court
A man who admitted a “sneak theft” from an ATM user in Laois will be given a suspended sentence if he pays €500.
Jiri Cervenak, 30, of 48 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with stealing €640 at Downey’s Centra On February 15 last.
Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby described it as a “sneak theft” from a person who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the shop. He said thanks to a good citizen the money was recovered.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was happy to make a contribution of €400.
However, Judge Michelle Finan described it as a very serious matter. She said if he pays €500 she would consider a one month sentence, suspended for 12 months. “If not paid I am going to give him four months,” Judge Finan told Mr Meagher.
She adjourned the case back to January 26.
