Unclaimed thousands to go to cancer care

A sum of €2,330 was donated to the Cuisle Centre following an application by Gardai at Portlaoise District Court.
Sgt JJ Kirby brought the application as he said Gardai were unable to identify the owner of €2,330 which was currently kept in a Garda safe.
Judge Michelle Finan asked what Sgt Kirby would suggest doing with the cash. He said the Cuisle Centre would be a worthy cause. Judge Finan granted the application.
