Laois beauty salon wins 2022 Salon of the Year award

A Laois Colombian beautician is delighted and surprised to have won the award of Beauty Salon of the Year, at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards Chapter 2 event.

Beautician and chiropodist Paola Andrea's The Beauty Gallery is based in La Belle Holistic on Main Street Portarlington. Her own customers nominated and then voted for her, unbeknownst to Paola, who was stunned to recieve an invite to the awards ceremony, and even more stunned when she was pronounced the overall winner.

"I want to thank the people in Portarlington. I only found out when I was in the final, that is the amazing part, I didn't ask clients to vote for me, they did all that themselves. Then I had to sent judges the history of my salon and its reviews. I was up against much bigger salons than us, I'm still over the moon," she said.

"I moved to Ireland nine years ago, and I'm living in Portarlington for the last seven years. I love it," she said.

She was announced as winner at a glamorous gala event at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin on Sunday September 11.

Paola first won Beauty Salon of the year in the Mid Leinster category, and then was announced as overall winner.

She thanks Geraldine Higgins, owner of La Belle Holistic.

"She really supported us when we moved here five years ago, she is very nice and kind, especially during Covid. Because of that I was able to finish my chiropodists course," Paola said.

Her family and fellow therapists as well as Geraldine all accompanied Paola on the night.

The winners of The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 are:

Make Up Salon of the Year: Omra Beauty (Ballsbridge)

Make Up Specialist of the Year: Lisa Watson Make Up (Rathnew)

Nail Salon of the Year: Sparkle n Shine Beauty (Mullingar)

Nail Technician of the Year: Diana McAlester (Vanilla Beauty, Navan)

Best Customer Experience: The Zen Room (Enniscorthy)

Beauty Team of the Year: Biodecus Health & Beauty (Jamesgreen)

Spa of the Year: Cocoon Spa at Amber Springs Hotel (Gorey)

Aesthetics Clinic of the Year: Leah Aesthetic Clinic (Dublin)

Tanning Salon of the Year: Tan Fuzion (Clondalkin)

Brow Specialist of the Year: Brows By Lue (Navan)

Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year: Lash & Laque (Dundalk)

Masseuse of the Year: Bright Eyes Beauty & Massage (Newbridge)

Beautician of the Year: Kinga Jaszczuk (Dream Catcher Beauty, Clonee)

Semi / Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year: Butterfly Effect Beauty Salon (Dublin)

Skin Clinic of the Year: Luminess Skin & Laser Clinic (Dundalk)

Salon Ambience of the Year: Serenity Cove (Carlow)

Most Wanted Beauty Salon of the Year North Leinster: All Things Beauty (Ashbourne)

Most Wanted Beauty Salon of the Year Mid Leinster: House of LA (Athy)

Most Wanted Beauty Salon of the Year Dublin: Hermoso Beauty Salon

Most Wanted Beauty Salon of the Year South Leinster: Beauty by Kayleigh (Wexford)

Most Wanted Beauty Salon of the Year Overall Winner: Hermoso Beauty Salon

Beauty Salon of the Year North Leinster: NV Beauty and Brows (Navan)

Beauty Salon of the Year Mid Leinster: The Beauty Gallery (Portarlington)

Beauty Salon of the Year Dublin: Apfashion Nails

Beauty Salon of the Year South Leinster: Anno Beauty Studio (Carlow)

Beauty Salon of the Year Overall Winner: The Beauty Gallery (Portarlington)