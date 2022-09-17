Search

17 Sept 2022

Ploughing bus service from Laois and Kildare train stations revealed

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

17 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Bus Éireann will be running direct bus services from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy railway stations to get to the Laios venue of 2022 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

The company plans to run the special services on each day of the Ploughing Championships, from Tuesday, 20 September to Thursday, 22 September.

The State-owned company says that when purchased in advance on the Expressway website, an adult return fare costs just €13 or €20 for a couple, a senior citizen return is €9, a child (under 16) return is €5 and a family return (two adults and two children) is just €30. It says tickets can also be purchased on the day of travel, but availability is limited.

  • Services from Portlaoise railway station will depart from 7:10am each day, with the final return from Ratheniska at 6:30pm.
  • Services from Portarlington Railway station will commence at 7.15am with a final return at 6:30pm.
  • Services from Athy Railway station will depart at 7.25pm, with a final return at 6:00pm.
  • Journey times are estimated at15 minutes from Portlaoise and Portarlington and 30 minutes from Athy.

"We are happy to be offering those attending the Ploughing Championships an opportunity to leave their cars at home when travelling to Ratheniska,’’ said Alan Brennan, Senior Manager, Business Development at Bus Éireann.

"This year the Ploughing Championships celebrate their 67th anniversary as a key event in the Irish rural calendar. Bus Éireann, as Ireland’s national bus company and as a provider of bus services throughout rural Ireland is proud to play our part in bringing people to and from the Ploughing Championships on one of our special direct services from Portlaoise, Portarlington and Athy railway stations," he said.

Upwards of 300,000 people are expected in Laois over the three days of the event.

