17 Sept 2022

Macra na Feirme meets Laois Minister on Budget

Sean Fleming, Minister of State in the Department of Finance with the Macra delegation, John Keane (National President, William Dwyer, Sheila Fitzpatrick and Helena Coughlan

Express Reporter

17 Sept 2022 10:23 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Macra na Feirme discussed their Budget submission with Sean Fleming, Minister of State in the Department of Finance last week.

Minister Fleming said he was pleased to meet the Macra representatives to discuss their national submission on Budget 2023 in Leinster House.

The Macra Na Feirme delegation, was led by their National President, Laois man, John Keane.

The delegation raised a number of important issues with the Minister, including:
Establishing a Land Mobility Service to enable young and older farmers to work collaboratively in establishing young farmers in the industry.
A stronger commitment to mental health services for rural communities.
More investment in rural transport links.
The need for a faster roll-out of good broadband in rural areas.

“I was very pleased to meet with Macra Na Feirme and to hear the excellent points they made,” said Minister Fleming.

“I have spoken directly to Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe requesting these matters are given priority by the Government.”

