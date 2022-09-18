Lots of help on tapping into rural and community funds at The Ploughing in Laois

Help and advice on the wide range of rural and community funding supports available will be provided at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois according to the Department of Rural and Community Development

The Department of Rural and Community Development will be based in the ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities’ exhibit in the Government of Ireland Village in Ratheniska from Tuesday September to Thursday September 20-22.

Visitors will be able to meet staff and find out about the wide range of rural and community funding supports available. There will also be information on Connected Hubs and the exciting opportunities afforded by remote working, the services provided by our Libraries network, Water Safety and much more.

The ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities’ exhibit at the championships will be located near the National Ploughing Association headquarters, and will be shared with the Department of Social Protection, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and the Revenue Commissioners.

The DRCD also says visitors to the Government of Ireland village will be able to engage with officials directly and get tailored information on the issues which concern them.

The Department adds that the ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities’ marquee will host daily talks and information sessions addressing the issues and outlining the supports which will assist communities across the country.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, welcomed the return next week of the National Ploughing Championships after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I, like so many people the length and breadth of the country, am really looking forward to attending The National Ploughing Championships in County Laois. The Ploughing is not just a wonderful sporting and commercial event, it is a fundamental and deeply beloved part of the social fabric of rural Ireland.

“The absence of the championships over the last few years means that this year’s event is more anticipated than ever before.

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I encourage as many people as possible to visit the Government of Ireland village and in particular my own Department’s exhibition, entitled ‘Our Rural Future - Supporting Communities.

“The championships afford me and my Department a fantastic opportunity to showcase the excellent work being delivered through the Government’s ambitious rural development policy – ‘Our Rural Future’ - and the range of funding supports we have available to underpin this work, which assist communities in Rural Ireland to continue to grow and thrive.

“It will also be great to see the superb work that is being done by the community and voluntary sector showcased at the Department’s exhibition at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

“The staff of my Department and I are very much looking forward to meeting everyone at the championships and to discussing the issues which matter most to communities and rural areas.”

The Exhibit can be found in the Government of Ireland Village at Block 3, Row 19, Stand 309. For further information visit www.gov.ie/ploughing