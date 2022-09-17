New York boy rooted in Laois and The Heath all set for GAA county final

Jack McNamee
He might have been born and is living in New York but there's no denying the roots of little Laois man Jack McNamee.
Caitlín McNamee took an adorable photo of her son Jack, proud in his Laois GAA, gear at his home in in Saratoga Springs, New York State.
“In the blink of an eye my baby has practically become a little man” she wrote.
When she posted it on Instagram, the Leinster Express / Laois Live loved it so much that we asked her to send it on so that we could publish it.
Caitlín was delighted to send on the picture of Jack lives with his mum and dad Jimmy, from The Heath.
But Jimmy's cousins in The Heath made sure the the black and amber would also get a look in especially as The Heath are playing in the upcoming Laois GAA Intermediate Football Championship County Final against Arles Kilcruise.
So they sent us this picture of Jack in the club colours. Jack looks the part in both and will be cheering his dad's team on when they grace MW O'Moore Park Portlaoise on Friday, September 23.
