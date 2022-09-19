Explainer how to get tickets for The Ploughing in Laois?

At least 300,000 are expected to attend the National Ploughing Championships in Laois from September 20 to 22. Here's some useful info from the National Ploughing Association on how to get tickets.

How much are the tickets for the event?

 10% booking fee applies to tickets purchased over the phone. No booking fee for tickets purchased online.

 Adults - €25 (10% discount apply on pre-orders of 1O+ online only). Tickets are day specific.

 Senior Citizens - €20 (ID may be required at the gate) Tickets are day specific.

 Secondary School Students - €20 (rate of €15 applies on pre-orders of 10+ when purchased through group bookings only).

How do you purchase tickets for the Event?

 Fast Track tickets can be purchased online at www.npa.ie or over the phone on 059 86 25125.

 Fast Track Tickets can be purchased online up to and including the days of the event.

 NPA strongly advise pre-booking tickets online this year as we cannot guarantee tickets will be for sale at the gate - this will depend on Covid-19 capacity restrictions if any at that time.

 NB Tickets must be scanned at entry to event. NPA strongly advise visitors to PRINT YOUR TICKET and bring it with you or take a SCREENSHOT of your ticket barcode on your phone for scanning to avoid delays at gate.

When will you receive my Fast Track tickets?

 Fast Track tickets will be received directly to your email upon purchase.

Is the Fast Track ticket valid for any day?

 All Tickets are day specific i.e. you must select the day you wish to attend when purchasing ticket.

 Tickets are valid for one day only.

What about Group Bookings?

 Pre-paid Group bookings of 10+ Adult tickets are eligible for a 10% discount online only.

 Pre-paid Secondary School Student Group bookings of 10+ are eligible for student discount of €15 per student ticket. Tickets are day specific. Schools can make their Group bookings online www.npa.ie

When does it all kick off?

 Exhibition Arena Opens: 9.00 - 18.00

 Ploughing Competitions: 10.30 - 14.30

 Entertainment Programme: 10.00 - 18.00

Fashion Shows: 11.30/13.30/15.30