Search

19 Sept 2022

Explainer how to get tickets for The Ploughing in Laois?

Explainer how to get tickets for The Ploughing in Laois?

Ploughing all set to go in Ratheniska. Pic: Alf Harey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

At least 300,000 are expected to attend the National Ploughing Championships in Laois from September 20 to 22. Here's some useful info from the National Ploughing Association on how to get tickets.

How much are the tickets for the event?
 10% booking fee applies to tickets purchased over the phone. No booking fee for tickets purchased online.
 Adults - €25 (10% discount apply on pre-orders of 1O+ online only). Tickets are day specific.
 Senior Citizens - €20 (ID may be required at the gate) Tickets are day specific.
 Secondary School Students - €20 (rate of €15 applies on pre-orders of 10+ when purchased through group bookings only).

How do you purchase tickets for the Event?
 Fast Track tickets can be purchased online at www.npa.ie or over the phone on 059 86 25125.
 10% booking fee applies to tickets purchased over the phone. No booking fee for tickets purchased online.
 Fast Track Tickets can be purchased online up to and including the days of the event.
 NPA strongly advise pre-booking tickets online this year as we cannot guarantee tickets will be for sale at the gate - this will depend on Covid-19 capacity restrictions if any at that time.
 NB Tickets must be scanned at entry to event. NPA strongly advise visitors to PRINT YOUR TICKET and bring it with you or take a SCREENSHOT of your ticket barcode on your phone for scanning to avoid delays at gate.

When will you receive my Fast Track tickets?
 Fast Track tickets will be received directly to your email upon purchase.
 NB Tickets must be scanned at entry to event. NPA strongly advise visitors to PRINT YOUR TICKET and bring it with you or take a SCREENSHOT of your ticket barcode on your phone for scanning to avoid delays at gate.

Is the Fast Track ticket valid for any day?
 All Tickets are day specific i.e. you must select the day you wish to attend when purchasing ticket.
 Tickets are valid for one day only.

What about Group Bookings?
 Pre-paid Group bookings of 10+ Adult tickets are eligible for a 10% discount online only.
 Pre-paid Secondary School Student Group bookings of 10+ are eligible for student discount of €15 per student ticket. Tickets are day specific. Schools can make their Group bookings online www.npa.ie

When does it all kick off?
 Exhibition Arena Opens: 9.00 - 18.00
 Ploughing Competitions: 10.30 - 14.30
 Entertainment Programme: 10.00 - 18.00
Fashion Shows: 11.30/13.30/15.30

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media