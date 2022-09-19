Search

19 Sept 2022

Tiktok's in Laois for the Ploughing

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

TikTok will have a tent at the National Ploughing Championships for the first time ever. 

Tiktok said “The ‘Tigh TikTok’ tent at stand 425 will focus on Trust and Safety, where the public can learn how TikTok is working to foster a safe and positive experience for its community. There will be exciting photo/video opportunities and some well-known creators will be present, with TikTok team members on hand to answer questions from the public. If you are around, please do drop in.” 

Farming content on TikTok has become increasingly popular with farming creators showcasing their daily lives. 

Over the past few years, the agricultural community has embraced TikTok in a big way, with the rise of hashtags like #FarmTok and #GirlsWhoFarm generating millions of views. "From sharing the ins and outs of lambing season to talking openly about the challenges and isolation of life on the farm, our community of farmers are bringing their lifestyles and knowledge to new audiences on TikTok with bitesize, entertaining and educational farming content," Tiktok stated.

 In Ireland #FarmLife has doubled in terms of video views over the past year, receiving 12 million views, while in August #FarmTok video views went from three million in August 2021 to six million in August 2022. The data also shows the videos containing #Agriculture, #Agri and #Farm collectively received 30 million views in August alone.

