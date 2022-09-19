Man denies assaulting garda in Laois

Portlaoise District Court
A court hearing date was set for a man who denies assaulting a garda in Laois.
Bhupinder Singh, 42, of Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick is charged with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street in Portlaoise on September 8, 2021.
Judge Michelle Finan ordered disclosure in the case including CCTV and she put it back to January 3 for hearing.
