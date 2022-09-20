PLOUGHING: Laois special needs school raffling €10,000 quad

A Laois special needs school has taken on huge fundraiser at the National Ploughing Championships, in hopes of raising money for their new building.

Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise caters for children with moderate to profound disabilities. They are awaiting a new building from the Department of Education. However it will not include equipment, so they have embarked on a fundraiser.

Staff and board of management are raffling off a quad bike at the National and World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, at Row 36, stand 574.

The school and board took the big decision to invest in the stylish quad for the fundraiser. It's attracting plenty of attention, with children invited to sit on it for a photo by the welcoming staff.

Chloe Kelly, SNA told the Leinster Express why.

"We are giving away a Can Am Outlander XU450, valued at over €10,000. We will use the money from this to do a hydrotherapy bathroom in the new school building, as well as other equipment.

"It's going good so far. People are very generous. When you say you're a special school, people are quite good. A lot of people come here because they know us when they see the name they know of someone's child who is in the school," she said.

The draw for the quad takes place on Thursday, September 22. Tickets are €10 per line or three for €20.