22 Sept 2022

Laois Kelly kids make the most of the Ploughing in Ratheniska

Budding shopkeepers Lauren & Sean Kelly

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan & Conor Ganly

21 Sept 2022 11:23 PM

Two enterprise children from Ratheniska have made the most of the fact that their house sits on one of the main routes to the National and World Ploughing Championships in Laois.

Lauren & Sean Kelly made the most of Green Route traffic to the ploughing by setting up a little stall outside their house as thousands of cars made their way to the big event.

And the prices they charged were very fair. Apart from drinks, sweets and crisps, they were also selling egg or sandwiches for just €3. Where would you get it!

Young Sean also made sure to remind all the visitors what county they were in by proudly wearing the Laois jersey on the stand.

Well done to the Kelly kids on their enterprising initiative.

