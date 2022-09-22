Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, September 22, 2022

Patrick Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzpatrick of Graigue, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and previously in the Care of the Staff at St. Vincents Community Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Thomas, and his sisters Bridie, Josephine, Lily and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank, Richard and Brendan, his sisters Anne and Pauline, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday at 1pm. Removal at 1.45pm to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Lillian Avril Kenny - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, September 21 of Lillian Avril Kenny Garryhinch, Portarlington and formerly of Glastuile, Co. Dublin.

Long term resident of St. Vincent's Community Nursing Centre, Mountmellick. Pre-deceased by her mother Anna (nee Colton) and father William, her sisters Ina (Stephenson), Jenny (Perry) and Dorenda (Buckley), survived by her nieces Dorcas (Jacob), Miriam (Brusey) and Aileen (Cox) and their families, her nephews Robert Perry and Peter Stephenson and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Saturday from 12.30pm. Prayer Service at 1pm. Removal at 1.30pm to Cloneyhurke Church, Garryhinch Cross, Portarlington arriving for 2pm Funeral Service. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Tony Dowling - Portarlington

The death has occurred of Tony Dowling Sydney, Australia and formerly of Congress Tce Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife Karin, daughters Eve and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Matthew and Jason, his 5 wonderful grandsons, brother Dick, sisters Angela, Sheila and Marian, his loving nieces and nephews, his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Seamus, sisters Debbie and Evelyn.

Tony's Funeral to take place in Sydney, Australia.

George Doyle - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, September 20 of George Doyle of Rath, Ballybrittas, and formerly of Ardenteggle, Killeshin.

In his 88th year peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth, brother Packie, sisters Maria, Josie and Lillie and daughter-in-law Nerissa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Maisie), family Martina (Tina) (Dwyer), James, George, Mary (Collins) and John, sons-in-law Paul and Aidan, daughters-in-law Aileen and Louise, grandchildren Luke, Ross, Rory, Michael, Emma, Dara, Ciara, Mona, Jamie, Owen and Oran, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 R520) on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday arriving Church of The Sacred Heart Rath, Ballybrittas (eircode R32 FN44) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard (eircode R32 VW77).

Michael O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 18 of Michael (Mick) O'Shea of St. Brigids and Dr. Murphy Place, Portlaoise.



Affectionately known as 'The Monk.' Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his family Betty, Brid, Murt, Michelle, Martina Siobhann, Marcella, Bernadette, Mick and Noel, his forty four grandchildren, fifty two great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, brothers John and Joe, sisters Mary, Lucy, Anne and Annie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of his daughter Siobhann 46 The Grange, Portlaoise R32CDX8 on Wednesday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.