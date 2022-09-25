Writings of priest who died in freak Laois accident to be published in new book

The writings of the former priest in Laois who died in a tragic accident have been published in a new book.

My Life in your Hands is the name of the soon to be published book of writings by the late Fr John Cummins PP of Abbeyleix & Ballyroan.

The native of Newbridge in Co Kildare was known as a deep thinker, an accomplished preacher with God’s word and message central to his vocation as a catholic priest.

This book reveals Fr John’s gentle sharing of his love of God through his reflections each Sunday and other occasions with the Christian communities of Abbeyleix & Ballyroan, Carlow and Naas.

Apart from his time in Abbeyleix he had previously been attached to the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and Carlow Cathedral Parish.

Fr Cummins was aged 52 when he lost his life outside the the parochial house on the Ballinakill Road in Ballinakill in February 2019 as a result of a freak accident involving his car.

My Life In Your Hands his book will be available from Knocknamoe parish office, Abbeyleix.