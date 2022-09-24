'Absolutely thrilled' - Zach Tuohy's parents proud of their Aussie Rules champ

Melbourne might be thousands of miles away from Laois but Marie and Noel Tuohy are 'absolutely thrilled' for their son Zach's win in the AFL Grand Final in Geelong Cats.

Zach's dad Noel spoke to the Leinster Express / Laois Live about his son's achievement in Australia's biggest sport.

"He's earned it. It's well deserved," said a delighted Noel.

The Portlaoise county councillor said it was a great win for Zach, his team Geelong but also for his original club Portlaoise GAA. Zach's loyalty to The Town was evident in the the Portlaoise flag that he draped around his shoulders as he celebrated with his teammates on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG).

"Portlaoise GAA club is where he started out. He never forgets his roots. It means a lot to him," he said.

Mr Tuohy, a former prison officer, said that the win was a result of a lot of hard work and also sacrifice since he left Ireland in 2010 after being spotted by his first club Carlton.

"It was tough. He was just 18 and the first couple of months was tough but he saw it through...It sounds good - a young fella going off to play football, it's going to great fun - but there's a lot of hard work," he said.

While Mr Tuohy knows the effort made by GAA players, he said the commitment required in professional sport cannot be underestimated.

"It's a Sunday to Sunday job - you can't walk away. You train all week and play the weekend," he said.

Zach is a winner at county level for Portlaoise and in Leinster for Laois but he made no secret of his aim to win the big one in Australia on his 250th appearance in AFL. The achievement isn't lost his dad and mum Marie who are simply delighted for him.

"We're absolutely thrilled. It is what we wanted for him," he said.

Noel says himself and his wife travel to Australia most years have have to got to know Zach's club and his teammates. They found Geelong to be a perfect fit for Zach.

"It's just a great club and just like Portlaoise it's very family orientated. That suits him," he said.

Noel travelled out to Australia in recent months where he watched three games before Geelong started the playoffs. The Cats made the Grand Final in 2020 and had been in the shake up for the past decade. From what he saw in 2022 Noel knew his son's team had reached a different level.

"They looked outstanding all year. They won the last 16 games in a row - that just doesn't happen. Whatever was added this year they were playing a different brand of football," he said.

Noel said he's been talking with Zach a few times since the final whistle was blown at the MCG on Saturday.

"He's thrilled," said Noel.

Noel's daughter Naomi was at the game, something their dad says meant a lot to Zach.

While overjoyed, Noel is also pragmatic about his son's win in the final.

"If you go to play AFL your mission must be to win a grand final. It's equivalent to winning an All-Ireland final here. It doesn't get any bigger. There were over 100,000 at the game and it's the biggest sporting event in the southern hemisphere," he said.

Noel confirmed that Zach is due home with his wife Rebecca and children in October.

"There'll be a couple of good nights," said.

Noel says his son hasn't lost touch with Portlaoise GAA's fortunes on the field and is always asking about how is club is going in Laois. Zach has always said he would love to come home to Ireland and return to his Gaelic football roots to play before he retires from sport.

WATCH 'C'mon the Town' chants Laois champ Zach Tuohy after AFL Grand Final Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy has never forgotten his town and GAA roots since moving to Australia to play Aussie Rules in 2010. So, what better place to declare his true loyalties than when celebrating his Grand Final win with Geelong than on the hallowed ground of the world famous MCG in Melbourne by striding out draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag draped shouting C'mon the Town! WATCH BELOW.

Noel says his son is determined to resume a GAA career which saw Zach winning county senior medals with Portlaoise on trips home during his early years in Australia. The medals were won during the club's historic nine in a row run in Laois. He played a particularly important role in the win over Emo in 2015.

"If he is determined enough to do it he will do it...his heart still lies there (with Portlaoise)," he said.

Noel and his family are looking forward to a big welcome home in a few weeks he the people of Portlaoise are sure to come out in huge numbers to celebrate one of their own.