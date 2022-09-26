Laois residents consider closing road amid safety fears

A road has become so hazardous that local residents are threatening to block access, a recent council meeting was told.
Speaking about the road in the townland of Glossna, Cllr Ben Brennan said “there is talks of blocking off the road for health and safety.”
Cllr Brennan “there have been a few serious accidents on it.” Most recently, he said, “a trailer came off a tractor and went into a car.”
Cllr Brennan claimed the road has a bumpy corrugated-like surface and a “section of the road is all up and down.”
He said local people want to see action taken. “There have been a number of deaths on that road,” he told the recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Cllr Padraig Fleming said he agreed with councillor Brennan in relation to the matter and action was needed. The road is located near Wolfhill.
Alan Mitchell, Elaine Mullally and Seamus Heavey pictured at the public meeting in Portarlington last Tuesday
