RTE to broadcast from Laois for Budget 2023

RTÉ’s will be in Laois tomorrow as part of its Budget 2023 coverage tomorrow.

The national broadcaster said Eileen Whelan will be getting the latest reaction from various interest groups and members of the public in Waterford and Portarlington. Live coverage of Dáil Éireann proceedings across the day including responses from the opposition will be broadcast on the RTÉ News channel from 1pm.

Television coverage of Budget 2023 begins on RTÉ One at 12.40pm as David McCullagh and Vivienne Traynor present live coverage and analysis of the Budget speech right through the afternoon. There will be reaction from politicians, representative bodies and organisations across the country via RTÉ's network of regional studios.

An extended Six One News will provide a comprehensive look at the Budget, live interviews, and analysis from RTÉ correspondents along with reaction from politicians. Later in the evening there will be further coverage of budget measures and reaction on the Nine O’Clock News with Sharon Ní Bheoláin followed by an hour-long Prime Time Budget Special at 9.40pm presented by Miriam O’Callaghan and Sarah McInerney will feature the first head-to-head debate with the Minister for Finance and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson in front of a live studio audience. The impact of Budget 2023 on Ireland's workers, families, business and the vulnerable will be analysed and explained using real life cases.

On the morning after the budget, Claire Byrne will be joined in studio by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath for the annual budget phone in special. As always, Today with Claire Byrne invites listeners to phone in to speak with the Ministers directly and put their own questions to them about their concerns as a result of Budget 2023.