No property tax hike for Laois householders but 'dire' year ahead

Laois county councillors have refused to increase local property tax further on households in 2023, despite warnings of a “dire” financial year ahead by the Laois County Council CEO.

John Mulholland has painted a tough picture for 2023 for Laois services, with the council's costs soaring and public services facing cuts.

“Given the escalation in costs it will be no surprise to you that we are experiencing a difficult task in presenting a balanced budget.

“We are facing huge costs in energy increases. an energy increase of 266% and that is in excess of €1 million over and above what we paid historically. It is really eye opening.

“Road making materials, bitumen, stone, timber the whole lot we find ourselves having to bridge a gap of €3 million. In over three decades I haven’t seen anything as difficult,” the CEO said.

Extra costs will also include a rise in public sector pay in 2023.

“The scenario is particularly dire. The choices are fairly stark. We must try and gain additional income or have a look at reducing services,” he said.

“So I’ve recommended that the LPT be increased to 15% over the base rate. For the last number of years it has been 10%. It would net us an additional €206k or €230k, and that’s only a small fraction of what’s needed.

“The choices are stark. Either we get this locally or from government coffers. If we don’t get it we will be looking at reducing some of the services we provide,” the council CEO warned.

However councillors have unanimously refused to raise the tax further.

It would have meant an extra 9 cent a week over half of the 30,400 householders in Laois.

However it was still a step too far said councillors.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly spoke for the Fianna Fáil group in saying that despite recognising difficulties, they would not change the rate.

Cllr Willie Aird on behalf of Fine Gael seconded, with Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley speaking for the remaining other parties and independents.

“In this day and age given the current crisis and energy costs absolutely pilloring people in their homes.We don't have to worry if we can afford to turn on the heating or feed our families but there are people out there wh0 are. Make the cost saving elsewhere.

“You say it's only €4.50 a year but in total 15% means an extra €13.50 in band 1, €33.75 in band 2 and €47.25 in band 3,” she said.

Councillors must now decide what services to cut, with the council to put together a revised tighter 2023 budget and suggest it to them for approval.

Some 56% of Laois homes are valued at under €200,000, and owners pay the lowest level of €99 a year in LPT.

Some 2,600 of the homes are owned by the local authority so the council as landlord effectively pays itself that LPT.

The locally raised money goes towards many services like road maintenance, tidy towns, leisure centres, libraries, footpath repairs, cemeteries, playgrounds. community grant contributions, and the public realm in Portlaoise and Portarlington.