Memory Lane IN PICTURES: Military celebration in Laois

B Coy/33rd Reserve Infantry Battalion held their annual Dinner Dance int Castle Arms, Durrow in 2008.
Photographer Kevin Byrne was there for the Leinster Express. Tap Next or ARROW to see more of his pictures from the big night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.