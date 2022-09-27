Portlaoise AC and St Abbans run the show on day one of the Laois Novice Cross Country Championships

Bernard’s field was awash with green, white, and gold as the host club St Abbans A.C turned out in huge numbers on Day 1 of the Laois Novice Cross Country Championships. With over 100 athletes taking part from St Abbans across the day, the club won several individual and team medals. The adult events added further enjoyment with close finishes and great battles throughout the fields to close out a very successful first day of Cross Country action in Laois.

The day began with non-Championship U8 races where our youngest athletes got their first taste of Cross Country running. With everyone taking home a medal it was a great introduction to the sport with parents and children thoroughly enjoying the day.

The U 10 girls got the Championship action underway as athletes navigated their way around the testing cross-country course. Underfoot conditions were excellent but as with all good cross country races, there was a nice mix of up and downhill, with athletes tested all the way around. St Abbans AC’s teams packed strongly throughout the day and in the team competition took all 3 team medals in u10 girls, u10 boys, u12 girls, and u12 boys. The club also claimed each of the team titles available apart from one age group which shows the fantastic work taking place at the club. Coaches, parents, and athletes at the club deserve great credit for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the club had several teams competing in almost all age groups.

In the adult ranks, a far better selection of clubs represented meant far greater competition and excitement. In the day's penultimate race, Novice ladies saw athletes compete for over 3,500m. Yvonne Hartnett led the St Abbans team home, finishing in 3rd place overall. She was followed home by Sharon Buggy 8th, Cathy Lawlor 9th, and Carmel Byrne 11th which saw the ladies finish in 2nd place overall. The Novice Men’s event over 5000m went right down to the line with William Fox(St Abbans) battling with Conall Whelan of Ballyroan and District A.C. Conall came out victorious in a sprint finish down the hill. William led home the winning St. Abbans team with David McEvoy 6th, Tom Kelly 8th, and Conor Barry 9th. To cap off a great day for the club the St Abbans team also took home bronze team medals with Pj Leonard 12th, Philip O’Hara 15th, Jason Brenna 17th, and Thomas Kenny 19th.

There was further success for Portlaoise AC. Amy Geoghegan took Gold in the Novice with Anna Duggan getting her deserved reward by taking the silver. A brilliant team display secured the gold, with Lucy Dunne, Ayoma Bowe, Diane Conroy, Sheena Heusen, and Sinead Ging all playing their part. For five of the ladies, it was their first venture in cross country, great to see. In the U/18 girls, we also took gold in the under 18, led home by Orla Looney in 3rd, followed by Rebecca Marshall in 4th and Grace Meade in 5th and Meabh Conroy rounded out the team. In the Novice Cillian Moran put in a great run to finish 4th, followed by Patrick Marshall and David Harte. David's first XC outing. Daniel Downey and David Wajrak took first and second n the U/14 boys. In two weeks, athletes will travel to Capakeel, Emo for Day 2 of the Cross Country calendar.