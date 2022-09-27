Laois club seeks new members

Portlaoise Camera Club is seeking to revitalise their organisation in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic.

As with other clubs and groups across the country, the club found its numbers faltering as it was unable to host meetings during the pandemic.

With this in mind, the existing members recently decided to spend a few days away together to discuss the best methods to bring the Club back to its former self. With plenty of new images and new ideas emerging from the trip, the club held their AGM last week.

Emphasis was placed on trying to rekindle past members affiliation with the Club and also to open limited access to new members, with or without any camera experience.

All new members will have one on one attention from experienced members, no matter which format they shoot and with plenty of photographic events already decided for the 2022-3 season it promises to be a very entertaining and engaging year for all its members.

The PCC meets in the Portlaoise Parish Centre every Wednesday night at 8pm and membership for the year is €50. The meetings have a €5 charge to help with rental fees.

So why not come and join a progressive local camera club and immerse yourself in the joys of the art of photography. Contact: Email - portlaoisecameraclub@gmail.com