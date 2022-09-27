Clúid 'disappointed' at delay to finishing Laois social houses

A housing body paying to build a new estate in Laois for waiting council tenants, has shared its disappointment along with local councillors, at the ongoing delays by the contractor to complete them and hand over the keys.

Clonrooske Abbey is a development of 32 houses in Portlaoise. They were first expected to be finished a year ago, but are still lying partly incomplete. Most of them still won't be ready until next year.

Last week Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said the delay has the families promised the keys over a year ago, "on the brink of homelessness".

David Murphy, New Business Manager with Clúid Housing gave the Leinster Express / Laois Live this update.

"Clúid is disappointed that delays beyond our control mean that up to 18 homes in Clonrooske Abbey will not be delivered as planned.

"However, we are pleased to welcome at least 14 families on Laois County Council’s housing list to their new home in the development this year. We will continue to keep Laois County Council updated on the progress of the remaining homes.

"We are also delighted to be working closely with Laois County Council to provide a further 115 homes across the county to those in housing need this year," Mr Murphy said.

He outlined those homes that Clúid is funding to build in Laois, to be rented to council tenants.

"Last week, Clúid took ownership of 15 houses in Roselawn, Portlaoise. In the closing months of 2022 Clúid will also deliver 43 houses in The Springs, Kilminchy, Portlaoise; ten apartments in Holdbrook, Portlaoise; 34 houses in Ballymorris, Portarlington; and 13 apartments in Goldencroft, Portlaoise."

Below: Clúid's new houses in Roselawn.

A detailed update was given by Laois County Council at the September meeting. They stated that Phase 1, 14 units, now has utility connections (electricity and water) and snagging is to be completed in the coming weeks, with deliver by the end of October.

Phase 2, 6 houses, is at second fix stage. "It is not likely that these will be ready for handover in 2022".

Phase 3 has 12 homes but utilities are not connected yet.

"The developer has not been able to give Clúid definitive dates for connections, but it is possible that pending connections, these units may be delivered in 2022. This will be monitored over the coming weeks. Overall there has been progress noted on-site in particular to the Phase 1 units over the last few weeks. Clúid will advise any updates as soon as they have same," the council reported this September.

Cllr Dwane Stanley is concerned that Phase 3 has "completely fallen by the wayside", speaking at that meeting.

"I've people ringing me who were offered a house a year ago. When will we get Phase 2 and 3? It is beyond belief. It's changing the whole time, Phase 1 we were certain would not be done by the end of 2022 and now I see it's by end of October, I hope that is the case," she said.