No Zach Tuohy in chopper to rescue Portlaoise GAA in county football final

Portlaoise councillors were hoping for a saviour to come from the skies in the recent Laois county football final against Portarlington.

They wanted Zach Tuohy, a former star player for Portlaoise GAA and now a star in Australian football, to arrive by chopper to save the day.

Zach Tuohy, son of Cllr Noel Tuohy, plays for Geelong Cats who won the AFL Grand Final last week, the equivalent of the All Ireland final. He has also now achieved 250 AFL games.

Warmly congratulating Cllr Tuohy, his colleagues joked about their hopes.

"It's a pity we didn't have him yesterday. I thought he was flying in," said Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

"Congratulations to Zach on his fantastic achievement. To go all that way when he was only a young player, and to survive, missing all his friends, he was so involved in his club, and take that huge step is massive. We're a bit disappointed we didn't have him but we're back next year and we'll probably have Zach involved," she said.

The Laois County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Thomasina Connell led the congratulations to Zach and Cllr Tuohy, noting that Zach is now the second most capped Irish AFL player.

WATCH 'C'mon the Town' chants Laois champ Zach Tuohy after AFL Grand Final Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy has never forgotten his town and GAA roots since moving to Australia to play Aussie Rules in 2010. So, what better place to declare his true loyalties than when celebrating his Grand Final win with Geelong than on the hallowed ground of the world famous MCG in Melbourne by striding out draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag draped shouting C'mon the Town! WATCH BELOW.

"We will be holding a civic reception for him in County Hall," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird recalled Zach Tuohy practicing with the Australian shaped football before he headed out aged 18.

"I saw him kicking ball with another young fella in Beladd, kicking and catching for weeks before he went. it's not easy going to Australia at 18. He took a great chance and has achieved almost what the Stynes man achieved and he wrote a book about it.

"His family have a huge association with Laois County Council. Along with Noel being a councillor, three of his uncles were employees, two of them still alive. I am looking forward to the civic reception. It will be great for Portlaoise.

"It would have been a different result if we had him yesterday, I was expecting a helicopter to drop him but it never did," he joked.

Cllr Barry Walsh added that with Zach Tuohy expressing hope in media reports to return home to play again in the future, he "could arrange a site in Ballyroan for him" so he can play for Ballyroan GAA instead.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley congratulated Cllr Tuohy and his wife Marie and the family.

"He has put Portlaoise on the map, the amount of times he said 'c'mon the town', he is a mini Noel," she said.

Cllr Touhy thanked all his colleagues.

"Zack is a very proud Portlaoise man wearing the flag. It is probably the happiest day of his life. But yesterday he was reading my texts on the Portlaoise match every two minutes, I sent him 22 texts. We are very proud of him in our house, thank you for all the compliments," he said.