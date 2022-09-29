Laois councillor critical of ESB's 'cavalier attitude'

A Laois Councillor has expressed disappointment over what he claimed was the “cavalier attitude” of the ESB towards work in Portarlington.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said “I put down a Notice of Motion at last week's Council meeting requesting an update on the completion of the works to remove overhead electrical cables and the installation of new lamp standards in Portarlington. The reply from the ESB stated that they would recommence works on site on 19th September and it would take them two weeks to clear remaining works.”

“Because of previous broken promises by the ESB I was sceptical that this would happen and I was proven right. They never turned up on the 19th,” claimed Cllr Mullins.

“I asked the council to inform the ESB that the local traders wanted works finished well in advance of the Christmas Shopping period and the Christmas Street Lights Committee wanted to erect the street lights at the beginning of November,” explained Cllr Mullins.

“Consequently it was with great disappointment, but no surprise, that the Council informed me today(Wednesday, September 28) of the latest update from the ESB. They now state that the schedule of works has changed once again and they will not be back on site until Tuesday 11th October, three weeks later than planned,” he said.

According to Cllr Mulllins, “Foxcroft Street is now due to be finished by Thursday 20 October with Main Street remaining which will take another few weeks. When the ESB are finished the contractor then has to erect the new lamp standards which will take us well into November.”

“This is just not acceptable as the ESB left site last November and, one year later, the works are still not carried out. To make matters worse the ESB has already been paid for the contract in advance, which might help explain their cavalier attitude and dismal performance to date,” claimed Cllr Mullins.

He said “the local community, traders and retailers deserve better and I've today asked the council to register their dissatisfaction with senior management in the ESB and to request a swifter response.”