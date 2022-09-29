Search

29 Sept 2022

Tirlán donates €3,000 to Laois based charity

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

29 Sept 2022 1:23 PM

Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, has donated €3,000 to bereavement support charity Embrace FARM.

Tirlán Chairman John Murphy said: "The support network plays a crucial role in assisting farm families following life-changing illnesses or accidents. We hope that our contribution will assist the charity in their important work. Throughout our co-operative, we have a strong emphasis on workplace safety on our farms and in our 11 production facilities."

Founder of Embrace FARM, Norma Rohan said the donation will be a strong support in delivering much needed services across the country.

Laois man reversing 52 kilometres into a world record

Tirlán is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands. The donation was made at the National Ploughing Championships where there was a strong emphasis on farm safety throughout the three-day event.

Across the three days, thousands of visitors also availed of an opportunity to taste Ireland's number one dairy brand, Avonmore; to meet a series of famous sports stars, including Ireland rugby International and Tirlán Ambassador, Tadhg Furlong and listen to technical seminars from the team or talk to the Tirlán Co-op Shares office staff.

Many suppliers took the opportunity to sign-up for the Sustainability Action Payment.

 

